Marlene Sutherland was born May 30, 1939, in Sumner.
An open house celebrating her 80th birthday will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community-Good Shepherd Chapel in Waverly.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Her family includes her husband, Allen, of Tripoli; a son, Leallen (Theresa) Sutherland of Lodi, Wis.; a daughter, Melissa (Gary) Mueller of Waverly; a grandson, Joseph Sutherland of Lodi; a foster granddaughter of Waverly, five stepgranddaughters, three stepgreat-granddaughters and two stepgreat-grandsons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.