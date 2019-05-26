{{featured_button_text}}
Marlene Sutherland

Marlene Sutherland

Marlene Sutherland was born May 30, 1939, in Sumner.

An open house celebrating her 80th birthday will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community-Good Shepherd Chapel in Waverly.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Her family includes her husband, Allen, of Tripoli; a son, Leallen (Theresa) Sutherland of Lodi, Wis.; a daughter, Melissa (Gary) Mueller of Waverly; a grandson, Joseph Sutherland of Lodi; a foster granddaughter of Waverly, five stepgranddaughters, three stepgreat-granddaughters and two stepgreat-grandsons.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments