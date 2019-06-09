{{featured_button_text}}
Donald "Jim" and JoAnn Baker

80th Birthday: Donald ‘Jim’ and JoAnn Baker

WATERLOO — Donald “Jim” and JoAnn Baker will celebrate their 80th Birthdays with a card shower and a family gathering.

Donald “Jim” was born June 2, 1939, and JoAnn was born July 7, 1939, in Waterloo. They will be married 60 years on Sept. 12, 2019.

The family includes children and spouses, Ron and Lori Babinat, Sherri and Greg Schmidt and Brian and Pam Baker.

There are five grandchildren and spouses, Brad and Aubry, Amanda and Blake Hansen, Ben and Megan Baldwin, Adam and Emily Babinat and Ashley Babinat, along with four great-grandchildren, Liam, Camdyn and Emme Hansen and Brinnley Baldwin.

Cards may be sent to 110 Presley Circle, Waterloo 50701.

