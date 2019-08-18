{{featured_button_text}}
80th Birthday Celebration

We regret to inform you your 70s have expired!

Happy birthday, Mom, from your five wonderful kids,

Todd, Terry, Randy, Shelly Scott, and ALL the grandkids.

We love you and thank you for being with us all these years.

The family celebrated with lunch at a local restaurant.

Well wishes can be sent to 1131 Elizabeth Drive, Waverly 50677.

