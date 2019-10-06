85th Birthday Celebration
Roger Bergman will celebrate his 85th birthday on Oct. 11.
Please help Roger and his family celebrate this special birthday with a card shower. Cards and wishes can be sent to Roger at 908 Fox Ridge Road, Dike 50624.
