Oldridge/60

Mr. and Mrs. Oldridge

Chet and Maxine Oldridge celebrated 60 great years of marriage on April 4, 2019.

The couple were married in 1959. They lived more than 59 joyous years in Jesup.

During those years Maxine was a private music teacher. Chet drove a truck and farmed.

They’ve recently relocated to their new condo at 128 Goldfinch Court, Independence 50644.

