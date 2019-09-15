{{featured_button_text}}
Teresa Nosko cropped

Teresa Nosko

Teresa M. (Patten) Nosko Jan. 21, 1960 - Sept. 19, 2009

We little knew that morning that God would call your name. In life we loved you dearly; In death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home. You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, and though we cannot see you, you are always by our side. Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.

There is not a day, That we do not think of you.

10 years have passed, and it seems like only yesterday you were here with us.

Love Always, Your Family

