Tene’a Simone Alexander

WAUKEE—Waukee High School graduating class of 2020. Daughter of Troy and Kari Alexander. Grandparents are Redonna and Hershell Parker Jr., Charles Alexander and Sandy and Dennis Appeldorn.

Tene’a will be attending the University of Iowa. Congratulations Tene’a! We are all so proud of you!