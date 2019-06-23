{{featured_button_text}}
Mr. and Mrs. Tehven

WAVERLY — Jon and Gloria Meyer Tehven will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner in July in the Minneapolis area.

They were married June 20, 1959.

The couple are both retired.

Their family includes two children, Teresa Tehven of Cambridge, Minn., and Wendy Tehven Dickman of Savage, Minn., as well as two grandchildren.

