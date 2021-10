Ted Peek

WATERLOO-Ted Peek will celebrate his 95th birthday with a card shower.

Mr. Peek was born on October 9, 1926, in Waterloo, son of Carl and Ida Peek.

He married Joan Baier on June 1, 1979.

He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1986.

Cards may be sent to him at: 3720 Village Place, #5222, Waterloo, 50702.

