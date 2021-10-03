Taylor/75

CEDAR FALLS-James and Connie Taylor are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary with a card shower and an open house.

The couple were married on October 9, 1971, in Lansboro, Minnesota.

Mr. Taylor is a retired Assembler from John Deere. Mrs. Taylor is retired from Food Service in Cedar Falls.

They have eight children: Terry Smith of Cedar Falls, Wanda and Wayne Hesse of Waterloo, Dale and Lisa Schwab of Shell Rock, Lee and Nicole Smith of Cedar Falls, Chris and Cindy Christensen of Riceville, Rick and Sue Brown of Austin, and Rusty and Gina Taylor of McIntyre. They also have 17 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

Their family is hosting an open house for them starting at noon, October 10, at the Eagles Club, 2125 West Lone Tree Rd.

Gifts are not requested. Invitations will not be sent.

Cards may be sent to: 1027 Big Woods Rd., Cedar Falls, 50613.

