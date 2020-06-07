× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON -- Cecil and Marjane Taylor will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Cecil Taylor and Marjane Yetley were married July 12, 1955, at Chapel Church in rural Gladbrook.

Mr. Taylor is retired from teaching junior high and farming, and Mrs. Taylor is retired from being a teacher, consultant and bridal shop owner.

Their family includes four children, David Taylor (deceased), Ranae Puls and Daryl Taylor, both of Hudson, and Raquel Ingles of Cedar Falls, as well as 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 103 N. Washington St. P.O. Box 630, Hudson, 50643.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0