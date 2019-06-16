TOLEDO — Tama Soil & Water Conservation District is pleased to announce Emma Koehler and Eric Keller have been selected to receive $1,000 and $800 scholarships, respectively, through the SWCD’s outreach programming.
Koehler is a graduating senior at South Tama County High School and is the daughter of Mindi Koehler. She plans to attend Ellsworth Community College to pursue degrees in precision agriculture and communications.
Keller is a homeschooled graduating senior from rural Gladbrook and completed his first year at Marshalltown Community College while still in high school. He intends to complete his degree at MCC and then to major in animal science at Iowa State University.
Tama SWCD wishes both graduates success in their future endeavors!
