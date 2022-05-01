Sylvester Van Hove

CEDAR FALLS -- Sylvester (Van) Van Hove will celebrate his 90th birthday with a family celebration in Minneapolis, and a card shower.

He was born May 5, 1932, on the family farm in rural Titonka, IA. He married Wanda Van Hove, and they have two children, Lori Van Hove of San Juan Capistrano, Calif., and Lynelle Roetzel of Minnetrista, Minn. There are three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He purchased the Dahl Funeral Home in 1968 when he moved to Cedar Falls. He retired from the Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral on March 1, 2019.

Cards may be sent to him at 1121 Carriage Lane, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0