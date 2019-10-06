Surratt/40

{{featured_button_text}}
Mr. and Mrs. Surratt

CEDAR FALLS — Dan and Marlys (Bauer) Surratt are observing their 40th wedding anniversary.

They were married Oct. 5, 1979, in Cedar Falls.

Their family includes three children, Brian and Jana Surratt of Madrid, Iowa, Shelly and David Penn of Parkersburg and Alison and Scott McLellan of Waverly, along with 13 grandchildren.

Cards of congratulations can be sent to 9404 W. First St., Cedar Falls 50613.

