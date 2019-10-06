Surratt/40
CEDAR FALLS — Dan and Marlys (Bauer) Surratt are observing their 40th wedding anniversary.
They were married Oct. 5, 1979, in Cedar Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Their family includes three children, Brian and Jana Surratt of Madrid, Iowa, Shelly and David Penn of Parkersburg and Alison and Scott McLellan of Waverly, along with 13 grandchildren.
Cards of congratulations can be sent to 9404 W. First St., Cedar Falls 50613.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.