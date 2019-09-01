Surprise Birthday for Jan Shimek Steen!
WATERLOO — Jan Shimek Steen, born Sept. 1, 1955, will be honored on her 64th birthday and 24-year retirement from D.H.S. with food and refreshments at the American Legion Post 138 at 622 Commercial and West Sixth streets, beginning at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Cards may be sent to Bridges, 214 Washington St., Room 304, Waterloo 50701.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.