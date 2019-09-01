{{featured_button_text}}
Surprise Birthday for Jan Shimek Steen!

WATERLOO — Jan Shimek Steen, born Sept. 1, 1955, will be honored on her 64th birthday and 24-year retirement from D.H.S. with food and refreshments at the American Legion Post 138 at 622 Commercial and West Sixth streets, beginning at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2.

Cards may be sent to Bridges, 214 Washington St., Room 304, Waterloo 50701.

