Sullivan/50

Mr. and Mrs. Sullivan

Sullivan/50

WATERLOO — Don and Linda Shepard Sullivan are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were married Sept. 6, 1949, at St. Mary’s Church, Waterloo.

Linda retired from Bedard Physical Therapy Clinic. Don is employed by Cedar Valley Catholic Schools.

They have two great daughters, Carrie Riechmann and Megan (Danny Jr.) Weidman. There are four wonderful grandkids, Gage and Delaney (Eldin Babic) Weidman and Caleb (Sam White) and Cooper Riechmann, and coming soon will be great-grandbaby Riechmann.

