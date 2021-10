Sturges/60

WAVERLY-Mr. and Mrs. Paul Sturges are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Paul Sturges married Tina Cahill on October 28, 1961, at Sacred Heart Church in Rockwell.

Paul retired from State Farm insurance after 35 years. Tina retired from acting as a Nurse for 22 years at the Rohlf Clinic in Waverly.

The family includes son, Dennis and wife Donna; daughter, Jan and husband Mark Walker. They also have seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

