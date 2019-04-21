ALLISON — Butler County REC is awarding two local students with $1,000 scholarships from Basin Electric Power Cooperative, Bismarck, N.D.
The $1,000 scholarships will go to Abby Poppe, Ionia, a senior at Nashua-Plainfield High School in Nashua, and Avery Groen, Allison, a senior at Aplington-Parkersburg High School in Parkersburg.
Poppe will attend Iowa State University in Ames to major in mechanical engineering. She is president of the Nashua-Plainfield National Honor Society and is involved in numerous activities.
Groen will be a student at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids in the fall, majoring in exercise science and wellness. She is student body president at Aplington-Parkersburg and also involved in many school activities.
Each year, dependents of members and employees of Butler County REC are eligible to apply for scholarships from Basin Electric Power Cooperative. The scholarships are designed to encourage and recognize the achievements of students living on electric cooperative lines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.