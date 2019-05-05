Two area students, Kaylee Kleitsch and Jacob Ludeking, will be able to attend the 2019 Electric Cooperative Youth Tour from June 14-20 in Washington, D.C.
The Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives is celebrating more than 60 years of sending high school students to the nation’s capital. Participants will visit historical sites, spend a day on Capitol Hill, meet congressional leaders, and more.
Ludeking, who attends Benton Community High School, is the son of George and Theresa Ludeking of Norway. An honor roll student, he’s involved in speech, band, show choir, musicals, and plays. He is an Iowa Ambassador of Music and serves as reporter of the Benton Community FFA Chapter.
Kleitsch attends Wapsie Valley High School and is the daughter of Richard and Brenda Kleitsch of Fairbank. Also an honor roll student, Kleitsch’s school activities include archery and being a student ambassador representative. She is also a member of the Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter, where she holds the position of sentinel and is part of the conduct of meetings team and poultry judging.
