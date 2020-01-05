{{featured_button_text}}
Charles City blankets

Lincoln Elementary students have been making blankets for use by the Charles City Police Department.

Charles City Lincoln Elementary School students in Mrs. Jurrens’ class have been using their mathematics skills and taking action for the community.

Students made fleece blankets to donate the blankets made to the Charles City Police Department. The blankets will be on hand for kids involved in an emergency who need comfort.

Special thanks to the employees of JoAnn Fabric and Craft Stores in Mason City. When the store manager was approached about a possible fabric donation, store employees personally took up a collection and donated their personal fabric.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments