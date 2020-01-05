Charles City Lincoln Elementary School students in Mrs. Jurrens’ class have been using their mathematics skills and taking action for the community.
Students made fleece blankets to donate the blankets made to the Charles City Police Department. The blankets will be on hand for kids involved in an emergency who need comfort.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Special thanks to the employees of JoAnn Fabric and Craft Stores in Mason City. When the store manager was approached about a possible fabric donation, store employees personally took up a collection and donated their personal fabric.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.