The Iowa Composers Forum has announced the results of the 19th annual Student Composition Contest.

They include:

High School Division

1st place ($125) “Sinfonia in B Major, Color Symphony” by Jesus Pena of Decorah; teacher Nicole Cody.

College Division

1st place ($200) “Dichotomy” by Isaac R. Smith of Cedar Falls; teachers Jonathan Schwabe, Nancy Hill Cobb, Rebecca Burkhardt.

Judges this year were Warren Gooch, ICF member and professor emeritus of music theory-composition and former chair of the music graduate program at Truman State University in Missouri; and Jonathan Wilson, freelance composer and ICF member.

Selected winning compositions will be performed at an ICF Festival of New Music in the fall.

