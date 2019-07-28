The Iowa Composers Forum has announced the results of the 19th annual Student Composition Contest.
They include:
High School Division
1st place ($125) “Sinfonia in B Major, Color Symphony” by Jesus Pena of Decorah; teacher Nicole Cody.
You have free articles remaining.
College Division
1st place ($200) “Dichotomy” by Isaac R. Smith of Cedar Falls; teachers Jonathan Schwabe, Nancy Hill Cobb, Rebecca Burkhardt.
Judges this year were Warren Gooch, ICF member and professor emeritus of music theory-composition and former chair of the music graduate program at Truman State University in Missouri; and Jonathan Wilson, freelance composer and ICF member.
Selected winning compositions will be performed at an ICF Festival of New Music in the fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.