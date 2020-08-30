× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Strien/65

WATERLOO - Mr. and Mrs. Strien are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Curtis Strien married Shirley Myhre on September 2, 1955, at the Little Brown Church.

Mr. Strien is retired from Titus Manufacturing and John Deere. Mrs. Strien is retired from the Waterloo Community Schools.

Their family includes Penney (Mike) of New Hartford, Todd (Shifra) of Okemos, Mich., Greg (deceased), six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 2615 Lafayette St., Waterloo, 50703.

