{{featured_button_text}}
Tanner Striegel

Tanner Striegel

Striegel recognized in history competition

NASHUA — Tanner Striegel, a student at Nashua-Plainfield High School, was a finalist and Legacy Prize winner in the 2019 National History Day contest.

He was recognized in the senior individual performance category for “A Night at Ford’s Theatre: Military Triumph Turns to Tragedy.”

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The Legacy Award is a student prize given by the Creativity Foundation

National History Day is a year-long academic enrichment program that challenges students to research, develop and present papers, exhibits, documentaries, websites and performances about historical issues, ideas, people and events related to an annual theme. In Iowa program, it’s coordinated by the State Historical Society of Iowa.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments