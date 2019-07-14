Striegel recognized in history competition
NASHUA — Tanner Striegel, a student at Nashua-Plainfield High School, was a finalist and Legacy Prize winner in the 2019 National History Day contest.
He was recognized in the senior individual performance category for “A Night at Ford’s Theatre: Military Triumph Turns to Tragedy.”
The Legacy Award is a student prize given by the Creativity Foundation
National History Day is a year-long academic enrichment program that challenges students to research, develop and present papers, exhibits, documentaries, websites and performances about historical issues, ideas, people and events related to an annual theme. In Iowa program, it’s coordinated by the State Historical Society of Iowa.
