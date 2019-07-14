WATERLOO -- Gerald and Arlene Kuyrkendall Stocks are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Dewar Community Center, hosted by the John Stocks family.
They were married July 26, 1969, in Minnesota.
Gerald retired from Viking Pump, and Arlene retired from Powers Manufacturing and the Waterloo School System.
Their family includes two children, John and Heather Stocks of Waterloo; and Jeff Stocks, deceased; as well as three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested. Cards may be sent to them at 544 Adrian St., Waterloo 50703.
