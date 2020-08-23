Stewart/60

 Skip to main content
WAVERLY—David and Judy Stewart are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

David Stewart married Judy O’Brien on August 27, 1960, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Algona.

Mr. Stewart is a retired Farmer who raised purebred Duroc hogs. Mrs. Stewart is a retired Home Economics Teacher.

Their family includes Janine Stewart from Dike, Doug (Janeen) Stewart, Jennifer (Dennis) Deppe of Waverly, eight grandchildren, Val Bovy, Kristen Schrock, Kelly Jans, Michelle Rubin, Shannon Maas, Katie Stewart, Julia Deppe, Jaden Deppe, and six great grandchildren.

The couple would welcome cards, calls, or Facebook greetings.

Cards can be sent to:110 Maple Circle, Waverly, 50677.

