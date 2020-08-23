Steve Thorpe
WATERLOO - Congratulations to Steve Thorpe on his retirement from Northwestern Mutual Life. He has dedicated over 50 years to serving his clients, helping them to plan for their futures and to caring for their families. We know you will enjoying spending more time with family and continuing to serve in the community and overseas.
Please shower Steve with cards and memories at: Northwestern Mutual Life, 3839 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo, 50701. Enjoy your well earned time off!
Love,
Lynn & Terry, Laura & Joel, Steve & Rebecca and the grands.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!