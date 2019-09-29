{{featured_button_text}}
Stephanie Faust

Sept. 26, 1996 — June 29, 2018

A year has passed since you went away,

But you are in our thoughts every day.

We miss you so much, No. 23!!

Love you always,

Mom, Dad, Grandpa, Jeremy, Matthew, Mark and Jon

