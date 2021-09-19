 Skip to main content
Stemmerman/65
ANNIVERSARY

Stemmerman/65

Stemmerman/65

CEDAR FALLS-Mr. and Mrs. Stemmerman are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Paul Stemmerman married Merna Hummel on September 21, 1956, in Allison.

Paul is a retired Design Engineer from John Deere’s. Merna is a retired Nurse from the American Red Cross.

Their family includes two children: Jane Stemmerman-Rafeedie of Atlanta, Ga., and Jill Stemmerman of Chicago, Ill.; along with five grandchildren.

Daughters Jane and Jill are grateful to celebrate Paul and Merna’s 65 years together and appreciate how much the Cedar Falls community was and continues to be, an extended family near and dear to us.

Cards can be sent to: 3101 Dallas Dr., Cedar Falls, 50613.

