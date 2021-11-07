Steinway Teacher Hall of Fame

AMES — Local piano teacher from Ames, Dr. Mei-Hsuan Huang has been inducted into the Steinway & Sons Teacher Hall of Fame, a prestigious designation recognizing the work of North America’s most committed and passionate piano educators. 2021 marks the second class of honorees, following the Hall of Fame’s inaugural class in 2019.

Mei-Hsuan is an Associate Professor of Piano at ISU and a member of the Ames Piano Quartet. She has been a prize winner in several international piano competitions, including the USASU International Piano competition in Tempe, Arizona, the 57th Wideman Piano Concerto Competition in Shreveport, Louisiana, and the International Chopin Piano Competition in Taipei, Taiwan.

She regularly performs over fifty solo and chamber recitals every year in Europe, States, Canada, and Taiwan. She has been invited to summer festivals including the 2006 Aspen Music Festival, the 2007 Pianofest in the East Hamptons, the 2008 Orford Music Festival, Quebec, the 2010 Atlantic Music Festival in Maine, the 2012 CICA Eureka Springs International Music Festival in Arkansas, and the 2012 and 2013 Banff Music Festival, Alberta. Festivals increasingly ask for her presence on their artist rosters. Recently, Huang also was presented in a piano recital in National Taiwan Concert Hall (Taipei), as a result of being nominated for the prize of "Excellent Musician Series" by ProArtist. She also gave a sold-out concert (Chamber Label Management) in 2017 at National Taiwan Concert Hall and TaiChung Opera House.