Steimel/65
WATERLOO — Earl and Miriam Driscoll Steimel are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.
They were married June 29, 1954, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
They retired from farming in Eagle Center.
Their family includes six children, Amy and Ron Harken, Carol and Ralph Maser, Ann and Tom Kettman, Jeff Steimel, Margie and Paul McNamara and Jerry and Brenda Steimel. They also have 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to them at 1117 Maxhelen Blvd., No. 213, Waterloo 50701.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.