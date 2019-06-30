{{featured_button_text}}

Steimel/65

WATERLOO — Earl and Miriam Driscoll Steimel are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

They were married June 29, 1954, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.

They retired from farming in Eagle Center.

Their family includes six children, Amy and Ron Harken, Carol and Ralph Maser, Ann and Tom Kettman, Jeff Steimel, Margie and Paul McNamara and Jerry and Brenda Steimel. They also have 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 1117 Maxhelen Blvd., No. 213, Waterloo 50701.

