Steggall/60

DECORAH — Clarence and Shirley Steggall will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner on Sunday, Sept. 22.
They were married Sept. 13, 1959, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
They were blessed with four children, Arlyn of Boynton Beach, Fla., Susan of Decorah, Chris and Kim of Waverly and Kurt of Hopkinton. They also have six grandchildren, Tracy (Nate) Leistikow, Tiffany (Brennan) Swayzer, Brianna (Ryan) Waite, Brandon (Tashina) Steggall, Nathan (Gracie) Steggall and Sarah (Brock) Christianson, and seven great-grandchildren, King-Ston, Tiarra, Claire, Carver, Griffin, Hadley and Jayla.
Cards may be sent to their home at 506 Vernon St., Decorah 52101.
