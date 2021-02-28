Stefl-Johnston

KANSAS-Amanda Rose Stefl and Tyler Schubert Johnston were married on October 10, 2020, at the Bien Venu Event Center in Cedar Falls. The 4:30 p.m. ceremony was officiated by Pastor Phil Dicks.

Parents of the couple are David and Julie Stefl of Grundy Center; and Dru Johnston and Sharon Schubert of West Branch.

Matron of honor was Amanda O’Leary Stefl of Cambridge, Wisc., sister in law of the bride. Bridesmaids were; Haley Carroll of Chicago, Ill., friend of the bride; Claire Stefl of Ames, sister in law of the bride; Molly Schuneman of Grand Rapids, Mich., friend of the bride; Emma Eriksen of Chicago, Ill., friend of the bride; Brooke Foster of Menominee Falls, Wisc., friend of the bride; and Blaire White of Billings, Mont., friend of the bride.

Best man was Eric Reynolds of Johnston, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were; Matt Stefl of Cambridge, Wisc., brother of the bride; Mike Stefl of Ames, brother of the bride; Harsh Desai of Chicago, Ill., friend of the groom; Jeff Mozwecz, of Chicago, Ill., friend of the groom; Tony Johnston of West Branch, brother of the groom; Todd Domeyer of Sheboygan, Wisc., friend of the groom, and Corey Dieser of Coralville, friend of the groom.