Stefl-Johnston
KANSAS-Amanda Rose Stefl and Tyler Schubert Johnston were married on October 10, 2020, at the Bien Venu Event Center in Cedar Falls. The 4:30 p.m. ceremony was officiated by Pastor Phil Dicks.
Parents of the couple are David and Julie Stefl of Grundy Center; and Dru Johnston and Sharon Schubert of West Branch.
Matron of honor was Amanda O’Leary Stefl of Cambridge, Wisc., sister in law of the bride. Bridesmaids were; Haley Carroll of Chicago, Ill., friend of the bride; Claire Stefl of Ames, sister in law of the bride; Molly Schuneman of Grand Rapids, Mich., friend of the bride; Emma Eriksen of Chicago, Ill., friend of the bride; Brooke Foster of Menominee Falls, Wisc., friend of the bride; and Blaire White of Billings, Mont., friend of the bride.
Best man was Eric Reynolds of Johnston, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were; Matt Stefl of Cambridge, Wisc., brother of the bride; Mike Stefl of Ames, brother of the bride; Harsh Desai of Chicago, Ill., friend of the groom; Jeff Mozwecz, of Chicago, Ill., friend of the groom; Tony Johnston of West Branch, brother of the groom; Todd Domeyer of Sheboygan, Wisc., friend of the groom, and Corey Dieser of Coralville, friend of the groom.
Amanda has her Doctorate of Pharmacy from the University of Iowa. Tyler has his Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of Iowa.