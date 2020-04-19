× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Steffes-Rausch

NEW HAMPTON – Terry Lynn Steffes and Timothy Joseph Rausch were married Friday the 13th of March 2020. The couple was engaged on Friday the 13th of September 2019. The wedding ceremony was held at Holy Family Catholic Church in New Hampton, with Father Dellaert officiating.

The bride is the daughter of the late Norbert “Nubs” Steffes and Dixie Steffes of New Hampton. The groom is the son of the late Vincent Rausch and the late Rita Rausch of Ionia.

Terry Lynn is a retiree of John Deere Waterloo Works with 38 years of services; 32 as a Deere employee and 6 years on contract through Pro Cad Designs. She also worked part time at Bead Happy in Cedar Falls. Timothy is a three-year veteran of the U.S. Army and is a trucker and owner of Rausch Bros. Trucking of Ionia.

Friends Joyce Walter of New Hampton and Tom Astelford of Raymond were the couple’s witnesses. Mr. Astelford performed two guitar solos of “Nobody But You” and “Keeper of the Stars.” A small dinner was held at The Pub at the Pinicon following the ceremony. Later that evening a wedding reception was hosted at the Park Road Inn in Waterloo by their karaoke friends.

The couple reside in Ionia.

