WAVERLY — Darrel and Diane Steege are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were married Dec. 20, 1969, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Readlyn.

Diane retired from Waverly-Shell Rock High School, and Darrel is retired from CUNA Mutual Groups.

Their family includes David and Stephenie Steege of Waverly, Darin Steege of Loveland, Colo., and Deanna and John Noel of Washington, D.C., along with two grandchildren, Hazel and Autumn Steege.

Cards may be sent to them at 912 Ashbury Drive, Waverly 50677.

