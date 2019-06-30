Stech/50
WATERLOO — Glenn and Lynae Hassman Stech are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They celebrated earlier with a trip to Australia and New Zealand.
They were married June 28, 1969, at First Baptist Church in Waterloo.
Glenn is retired from VGM, and Lynae from the Waterloo Schools.
Their family includes Traci and Scott Semptimphelter, Nick, Graci and Cross of Franklin, Tenn., Shane and Heather Stech, Dylan and Brandon of La Porte City.
Cards may be sent to 1900 Westchester Road, No. A, Waterloo 50701.
