Stearns-White

WATERLOO – Staci Jo Stearns and Colby Morgan White were married September 6, 2020. The wedding ceremony was held at the River Loop Amphitheater in Waterloo, with the sister of the bride officiating.

The bride is the daughter of Doug and the late, Theresa Stearns. The groom is the son of Vilay and Brian White.

Due to COVID-19, a reception will be held in 2021.

