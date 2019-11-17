Staebell/50

{{featured_button_text}}
Mr. and Mrs. Staebell

WATERLOO — Dennis and Rita Hicks Staebell are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary a card shower, along with a family gathering in Minnesota.

They were married Nov. 22, 1969, at Sacred Heart Church in La Porte City.

Rita, now retired, was an admissions secretary at Hawkeye Community College, and Denny, also retired, was the self-employed owner of Denny Staebell Home Improvement.

Their children are Denise and Greg Hoffman of Waterloo, Kim and Craig Larson of Plymouth, Minn., Stacy Staebell of Lake Worth Beach, Fla., and Melissa and Nick Judas of Raymond. They also have six grandchildren, Justin and Eli Hoffman, Austin and Dylan Larson and Addy and Cole Judas.

Cards may be sent to them at 16 Silver Lake Drive, Waterloo 50702.

