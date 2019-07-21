Staack-Detweiler

{{featured_button_text}}
Stephanie Staack and Rob Detweiler

WATERLOO — Stephanie Staack of Waterloo and Rob Det- weiler of Jesup will be married in August.

Parents of the couple are Thomas (deceased) and Deborah Staack of Waterloo, and Dan and Jolene Detweiler of Jesup.

The bride-to-be is a human resources business partner for Target Corp., and the groom-to-be is a software test engineer for Deere and Co.

Vows are set for 4 p.m. Aug. 10 at The Arboretum in Waterloo.

