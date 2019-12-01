Staack-Detweiler
WATERLOO — Stephanie Staack and Rob Detweiler were married Aug. 10 in Waterloo.
Jake Hering performed the 4 p.m. ceremony at the Cedar Valley Arboretum, with a reception at the Courtyard Marriott in Waterloo.
Parents of the couple are Thomas Staack (deceased) and Deborah Staack of Waterloo, and Dan Detweiler and Jolene Detweiler, both of Jesup.
Matrons of honor were Jenny Minor of Casteau, Belgium, and Ali Parrish of Waterloo, sisters of the bride, and maid of honor was Julie McGraw of Ankeny. Bridesmaids were Kacie Hoffman and Karen Showalter, both of Cedar Falls, Becky Adams of Traer, Micki Kostka of Farmington, Minn., and Nicole LaCoste of Shakopee, Minn.
Best man was Troy Detweiler of Jesup, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Josh Hinde of Independence, brother-in-law of the groom; Austin Even of Waverly, cousin of the groom; Brock Buzynski of Cedar Falls, Brad Thome of Heartland, brother-in-law of the groom; and Ryan Youngblut of Jesup.
Flower girls were Harper Hinde of Independence and Kylie Thome of Heartland, Texas, nieces of the groom. Ring bearer was Cash Thome of Heartland, nephew of the groom.
Personal attendants were Ashley Natvig, cousin of the bride, and Caitlin Hrovat, Hannah Minor, Ireland Frisch, Felicity Frisch and Hope Minor, all nieces of the bride.
Stephanie is a human resources business partner at Target Corp., and Rob is a software test engineer for Deere and Co.
They live in Jesup.
