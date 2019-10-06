St. Luke’s to serve annual lasagna dinner
- Who: St. Luke’s’s Episcopal Church.
- What: Lasagna dinner.
- When: Friday, Oct. 18, from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Where: 2410 Melrose Drive, Cedar Falls.
- Details: The home-cooked lasagna dinner includes salad, garlic bread, a beverage and dessert. Guests will enjoy candlelight dining and door prizes. A vegetarian serving is available by request. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 11 and under. Tickets are available at the door or by calling 277-8520.
