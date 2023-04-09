Spring Brunch & Bazaar is Saturday at Friendship Village

WATERLOO — The Friendship Village Auxiliary’s Spring Brunch & Bazaar is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at 600 Park Lane.

The menu features eggs benedict casserole, fruit cup, sausage, homemade muffins, coffee, milk and orange juice. Original crafts, jewelry, fresh homemade baked goods, books, games, puzzles, videos, compact discs, furniture, yesteryear’s treasures and many specialty items will be available at the bazaar.

Admission is free to the bazaar. Brunch tickets are $10. To purchase meal tickets, or for more information, call (319) 291-8100. Tickets are also available at the door.

The event benefits residents of the health centers and assisted living facilities.