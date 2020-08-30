Spragg/60
MASON CITY - Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Spragg, formerly of Waterloo and Clear Lake, now of Mason City, were married in Waterloo in 1960. A family gathering celebrated the event.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Spragg/60
MASON CITY - Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Spragg, formerly of Waterloo and Clear Lake, now of Mason City, were married in Waterloo in 1960. A family gathering celebrated the event.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.