 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spragg/60
0 comments
ANNIVERSARY

Spragg/60

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Spragg/60

Mr. and Mrs. Spragg

Spragg/60

MASON CITY - Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Spragg, formerly of Waterloo and Clear Lake, now of Mason City, were married in Waterloo in 1960. A family gathering celebrated the event.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News