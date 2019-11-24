{{featured_button_text}}

Spotlight on Values award winners

WAVERLY – — Five members of the Waverly Health Center (WHC) team have been named September/October Spotlight on Values award winners.

They are nominated by co-workers, patients and members of the community.

Krista Behrends of Janesville, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, was recognized for the value of compassion.

Michelle Osterhaus of Waterloo, Walk-In Clinic, was recognized for the value of excellence.

Colleen Losey of Waverly, pharmacist, was recognized for the value of integrity.

Kristin Hicok of Plainfield, Women’s Clinic, was recognized for the value of leadership.

Dr. Barb Weno of Cedar Falls, Women’s Clinic, received WHC’s Quarterly Provider Spotlight on Values Award.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments