{{featured_button_text}}
Variety

At the Des Moines Public Schools Unified Sports Day, Variety - the Children's Charity presented Special Olympics Iowa with a check for $38,000.

Special Olympics Iowa receives $38,000 from Variety

GRIMES — Special Olympics Iowa has received a $38,000 grant from Variety—the Children’s Charity to help fund their Young Athletes Play Days, Unified Sports and Unified Champion Schools programming.

Special Olympics Iowa is a nonprofit organization serving individuals with intellectual disabilities by providing them with sport programs

The Variety grant will be used to help continue growing the Young Athletes Play Days, Unified Sports and Unified Champion Schools programming across Iowa. With the financial support of this grant, Special Olympics Iowa will be able to continue bringing new opportunities to over 16,000 athletes and Unified partners from across Iowa.

Variety—the Children’s Charity is dedicated to improving the lives of children who are at-risk, underprivileged, critically ill or living with special needs.

At the Des Moines Public Schools Unified Sports Day, Variety—the Children’s Charity presented Special Olympics Iowa with a check for $38,000.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments