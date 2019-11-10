Special Olympics Iowa receives $38,000 from Variety
GRIMES — Special Olympics Iowa has received a $38,000 grant from Variety—the Children’s Charity to help fund their Young Athletes Play Days, Unified Sports and Unified Champion Schools programming.
Special Olympics Iowa is a nonprofit organization serving individuals with intellectual disabilities by providing them with sport programs
You have free articles remaining.
The Variety grant will be used to help continue growing the Young Athletes Play Days, Unified Sports and Unified Champion Schools programming across Iowa. With the financial support of this grant, Special Olympics Iowa will be able to continue bringing new opportunities to over 16,000 athletes and Unified partners from across Iowa.
Variety—the Children’s Charity is dedicated to improving the lives of children who are at-risk, underprivileged, critically ill or living with special needs.
At the Des Moines Public Schools Unified Sports Day, Variety—the Children’s Charity presented Special Olympics Iowa with a check for $38,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.