{{featured_button_text}}
Spc. Donny Nichols

Spc. Donny Nichols

SPC Donny Nichols Sept. 3, 1989 to April 13, 2011

Killed in action in Metar Lam, Afghanistan, while deployed with Iowa National Guard 133rd Red Bulls.

“Mourning is one of the deepest expressions of pure love.”

We forever mourn you, Donny.

All our love forever,

Jeff, Jeanie, Joe and Nick Nichols

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments