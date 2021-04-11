 Skip to main content
SPC Donald Lee Nichols
IN MEMORY

SPC Donald Lee Nichols

SPC Donald Lee Nichols

10 long years since the selfless sacrifice of

SPC Donald Lee Nichols

Iowa National Guard 133rd Red Bulls

9.3.89 to 4.13.11.

K.I.A. MetarLam, Afghanistan.

Never forgotten and forever in our hearts.

Jeff & Jeanie Nichols & Family

