IN MEMORY SPC Donald Lee Nichols Apr 11, 2021 SPC Donald Lee Nichols10 long years since the selfless sacrifice ofSPC Donald Lee NicholsIowa National Guard 133rd Red Bulls9.3.89 to 4.13.11.K.I.A. MetarLam, Afghanistan.Never forgotten and forever in our hearts.Jeff & Jeanie Nichols & Family