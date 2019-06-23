Sorge/50
DENVER — Irv and Karolyn Hillen Sorge are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on July 3. They were united in marriage on July 3, 1969, at Trinity Wesleyan Church in Cedar Falls. Later that year Irv was drafted and served in the U.S. Army with a year’s tour of duty in Vietnam.
They were blessed with two children, Matt Sorge and wife Holly, and Penni Hoenshell and husband Jason.They have six grandchildren.
The couple celebrated with a trip to Europe. They will also celebrate with an ice cream social at the Sorge family’s annual hog roast on June 29.
