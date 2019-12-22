Cinnamon Oatmeal Custard Bars with Rum Raisin Sauce
In this delicious twist on the favorite cinnamon oatmeal raisin cookie, an oatmeal cookie crust is layered with a tangy buttermilk custard, sweet rum raisin sauce and a crunchy oat crumble. A drizzle of confectioners’ sugar and buttermilk glaze completes the classic pairing of milk and cookies.
SAUCE:
1 cup raisins
1/2 cup water
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon rum extract
CUSTARD BARS:
3/4 cup old fashioned oats, divided
3/4 cup flour
1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, divided
1/3 cup cold butter, cut into chunks
3/4 cup buttermilk, divded
3/4 cup granulated sugar
3 tablespoons butter, melted
5 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
For the Rum Raisin Sauce, place all ingredients in blender container; cover. Blend on high speed until smooth. Pour into medium saucepan. Cook on medium heat 10 to 12 minutes or until thickened, stirring frequently. Set aside.
Preheat oven to 425 F. For the Bars, place 1/2 cup of the oats in food processor. Pulse to coarsely chop. Add flour, brown sugar and 1 teaspoon of the cinnamon; pulse to mix well. Add cold butter; pulse until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add 2 tablespoons of the buttermilk; pulse to mix well. Reserve 1/4 cup in small bowl. Press remaining oat mixture into bottom of greased foil-lined 9-inch square baking pan. Mix reserved oat mixture and remaining 1/4 cup oats. Spread on small baking sheet.
Bake crust and oat crumble together in oven 8 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Remove crust and oat crumble from oven. Reduce oven temperature to 325°F. Reserve oat crumble for serving. Pour Rum Raisin Sauce into prepared crust.
Meanwhile, mix granulated sugar and melted butter in large bowl with wire whisk until well blended. Add eggs, mix well. Stir in 1/2 cup of the remaining buttermilk, remaining 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and vanilla. Pour over sauce in crust.
Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until custard is set and just golden brown around the edges. Cool completely on wire rack. Just before serving, mix confectioners’ sugar and remaining 2 tablespoons buttermilk until smooth. Sprinkle top of cooled dessert with oat crumble then drizzle with glaze. Cut into bars. Makes 8 servings.
Source: McCormick
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.