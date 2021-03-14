Snyder-Pates

WATERLOO—Hilary Snyder and Jeremiah Pates were married June 13, 2020 at Windmill Hill Barn, in Manchester. Lisa Jones officiated 4:30 p.m. ceremony.

Parents of the couple are Gail and Tami Snyder of Waterloo, Rick Pates of Colorado, and Rhonda Pates of Waterloo.

Matrons of honor were: Brittany Hanson of Marion, sister of the bride and January Plantage of Kansas City, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were: Ann O'Connell of Florida, friend of the bride; Sarah Farnsworth of Iowa City, friend of the bride; Mandi Stone of Waterloo, friend of the bride; Any'jah Redd of Waterloo, niece of the groom.

Flower girls were Adalyn Hanson of Marion, niece of the bride; Olivia Hanson of Marion, niece of the bride; and Skyy Davis of Waterloo, niece of the groom.

Best men were: Kyle Crosser of Reinbeck, friend of the groom and Dustin Weidemann of Waterloo, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were: Troy Lindholm of Marion, friend of the groom; Nick Huber of Waterloo, friend of the groom; Luke Hubert of Waterloo, friend of the groom; David Cory of Eldora, friend of the groom.

Hilary has her Masters Degree in Counseling from the University of Iowa and is employed at MercyOne. Jeremiah is employed as a general contractor.

The couple resides in Waterloo.

