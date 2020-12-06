Snyder/60
Mr. and Mrs. Snyder are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family celebration at a later date.
Bill Snyder married Mary Lou Stewart on December 10, 1960 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.
Mr. Snyder a retired product engineer from John Deere. Mrs. Snyder is a retired interior designer.
Their family includes: Julie (Scott) Krull of Davidson, N.C., Deborah (Lindsey) Borg of Woodbridge, Va., Holly (Jay) Wright of Lee’s Summit, Mo., Alan (Mary) Snyder of Cedar Rapids; and six grandchildren.
